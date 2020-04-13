’20/20′ Preview: Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes’ ‘Bizarre’ History, Dangerous Claims Explored

On Friday night, “20/20” will delve into the story surrounding Theranos, the company created by Elizabeth Holmes. The episode of the ABC show, called “The Dropout,” is set to look at the circumstances that led to the downfall of Holmes’ once-promising company.

Once named “the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire,” Holmes was a “rising superstar” in the medical community due to her innovative way to test blood.

The CEO, who was also once named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people, eventually ended up potentially facing decades behind bars due to what was going on behind the scenes of the health and technology company.

READ: ’20/20′ Podcast ‘Cutthroat Inc.’ Examines Chris Smith’s Murder: Where, When To Listen

Prosecutors eventually alleged that the businesswomen “knowingly misled consumers and possibly endangered their lives” due to the fact that she was accused of making false claims about her products. It was also said that she was well aware that her promises could not live up to expectations before, during, and after she relayed them to the general public.

According to those who knew her, the public image that she portrayed was “carefully constructed” and modeled after visionaries, such as Apple founder Steve Jobs, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Microsoft developer Bill Gates.

As seen in the preview below, Vanity Fair special correspondent Nick Bilton elaborated on the similarities that Holmes tried to highlight between her and the aforementioned men.

“In Silicon Valley, one of the things that people brag about is that they drop out of college,” he told the ABC news show.

Holmes’ own path mimicked those of Jobs, Zuckerberg, and Gates, as she too dropped out of Stanford after two years. In Friday night’s episode, Holmes’ obsession with modeling her life after Jobs’ will also be examined, which Bitlon calls one of her “bizarre characteristics.”

This episode of “20/20,” titled “The Dropout,” will air Friday night at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.