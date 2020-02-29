20 minutes – “Ask the owner how to disinfect the dog”

For a long time, only humans have been tested positive for the corona virus. On Friday, however, the virus was first detected in a pet. A dog in Hong Kong tested positive, if only weak, according to local authorities. The news unsettles pet owners around the world.

Hong Kong: A #dog was quarantined on suspicion of being infected with #Corona

Hong Kong authorities announced today (Friday) that a pet dog for one of the people infected with Coronavirus was put in quarantine after the results of his analyzes revealed a “weak positive” pic.twitter.com/DsGtb3HD2a – dogs (@ dogs86995505) February 29, 2020

Patrick Kircher, medical director of the Zurich Animal Hospital, gives the all-clear: “We are currently not assuming that the Covid-19 virus can be transmitted to dogs.” In Hong Kong, the virus was only detected on the surface of the dog: “This was done by a smear, which was tested positive.” It is important to know that the virus tests are extremely sensitive: “It only takes a few virus particles for the test to be positive.” So it is possible that the dog showed traces of the virus, but was not infected itself.

Christian Griot, Head of the Institute for Virology and Immunology of the Federal Government and the University of Bern, also assumes this: “With the great virus pressure that is prevalent in China, for example, there would have been reports of infected animals earlier.”

“Such actions are completely overwhelmed”

According to Patrick Kircher from the Zurich Animal Hospital, it cannot be ruled out that the virus will mutate in the future and can also infect dogs. At the moment, however, this is probably not the case. Daniel Koch, head of the communicable diseases department at the BAG, also says, “The virus will also be able to infect other mammals”.

Kircher says: “The danger the virus has for dogs from this point on cannot be said now.” The veterinarian warns of overreactions. Dog owners have asked the clinic how they can properly disinfect their dogs. «Such actions are completely over-the-top. The same category also includes imposing a breathing mask on the dog, »says Kircher.

The most important thing is that dog owners, like all other people, wash their hands regularly and properly. “Otherwise, enjoy your four-legged friend as much as ever.”

(CHO)