20 minutes – Turkey threatens Syria with further retribution

Following the recent escalation of the conflict between Syria and NATO member Turkey, Ankara has threatened retaliation in the UN Security Council. «If you want to learn it the hard way, you can have it. Turkey does not want a war, »said Turkish ambassador to the United Nations Feridun Hadi Sinirlioglu at an emergency session of the UN Security Council in New York on Friday. But Turkey would not hesitate to use violence when its security was threatened. Any provocation on the Syrian side would be answered with all the might.

The meeting of the UN Security Council was convened shortly after an airstrike against the Turkish army in the Idyr province of Syria. According to Turkish information, at least 33 soldiers were killed on Thursday. After the incident, Ankara called for help from NATO and the international community and, in retaliation on Friday night, attacked Syrian government forces.

The US backed Turkey up for possible further military maneuvers. “Turkey has our full support to respond in self-defense to unjustified attacks on Turkish observation posts that have resulted in the death of its own armed forces,” said United States ambassador Kelly Craft. That also applies to the coming days. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said that after the “contemptible” attack, the United States would stand by NATO’s ally.

Russia regrets the incident

Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebensja expressed regret at the death of the Turkish soldiers, but also said that they had been outside an observation post. “When it became clear that it had happened, the Russian side took extensive measures to end the hostilities.” He emphasized that despite everything, the Idlib region was Syrian territory.

Idlib is the last large rebel area in the civil war country. Turkey supports Islamist rebels in the conflict. It had reached an agreement with Russia as the Syrian government’s protecting power to set up a de-escalation zone in Idlib and set up observation posts there. A ceasefire actually applies. In recent weeks, Syria has continued to advance in the area with Russian support.

Guterres sees a new phase

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also attended the Security Council meeting. He warned that the Syria conflict had entered a new phase with the escalation.

Rosemary DiCarlo, Undersecretary for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, called for a new ceasefire for Idlib and painted a grim picture of the situation on the ground in the face of unscrupulous struggles. «Civilians are killed in camps for displaced people, schools and hospitals. This happens day and night, day in and day out. Hospitals destroyed, schools destroyed, human lives destroyed. »

Special NATO meeting

In addition to a number of other UN ambassadors, German representative Christoph Heusgen also called for an immediate ceasefire and emphasized “full solidarity” with Turkey. He also turned against Syria’s protective power Moscow. “We call on Russia to end support for the military offensive by the Syrian regime.” A military solution to the conflict was impossible.

In view of the escalation of the Turkish-Syrian conflict, NATO’s North Atlantic Council had already met on Friday for a special meeting. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg then called on Syria and Russia to end their offensive, respect international law and support the UN’s efforts to find a peaceful solution. “This dangerous situation must be de-escalated.”

(SDA)