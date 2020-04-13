2020 iPad Pro Rumors: Tablet Confirmed Without iPhone 11 U1 Ultra Wideband Chip

The new batch of iPad Pros is out and most are pretty keen on determining if it does come with the latest features from Apple. One of those features is the U1 Ultra Wideband chip which allows an Apple device to located other U1-equipped Apple products. The chip is present on the iPhone 11 but not included in the latest Apple tablets.

The presence of a U1 Ultra Wideband chip was never mentioned among the specs for the 2020 iPad Pro. There was no software support present for it and a follow up to put it to rest was made. Daring Fireball’s John Gruber confirmed from a source that the tablet does not have the said chip.

For some, the feature which most was speculating to be added to the iPad Pro may be a bit of a surprise. But then again, there were a lot of things that needed to be done if the U1 Ultra Wideband chip was indeed squeezed on board. Without it, folks may not be able to enjoy the features it had on the iPhone 11. This includes a more accurate interaction between two defined devices. To simplify things, it is like a GPS concentrated on a certain area that would allow file sharing among others.

Aside from the fact that it was never mentioned among the specs of the 2020 iPad Pro, a teardown was made when it first came out. When opened, the latest tablet from Apple looked pretty much the same as the 2018 model. That included seeing the same logic board and A12Z chip which was essentially the previous A12X that had previously disabled graphics core enabled, Mac Rumors reported.

And while this could disappoint some, the reason behind it is logical. For one, a redesign of the board would be needed. Though it was not detailed, that would have been a complication that could have been a cause of delay for the 2020 iPad Pro’s release.

There is the word that another refreshed iPad Pro is coming this fall which may feature an A14X chip and a new mini LED display. The recent model seems more like a teaser of sorts to broaden capabilities without undergoing a major overhaul. It remains to be seen if the speculated new batch in the fall will render something different.