2020 iPhone SE Deals: Get Apple’s New Budget Handset For $200 Less

The 2020 iPhone SE is one of the most anticipated devices today.

It’s an affordable handset that features some of the best that current flagships have to offer, such as the A13 Bionic chip, which Apple proudly calls the “fastest chip in a smartphone,” as well as upgraded cameras, IP67 rating and more, for a low $399 selling price.

Those who were on the fence between getting a new iPhone SE or the more expensive but better specced iPhone 11 can now stop thinking twice and get the new budget-friendly handset for only $200, Tom’s Guide reported. This is because Walmart is now offering to slash up to $200 off the selling price, and will even allow buyers to pay less than $7 per month on installment.

There’s a catch, though. Those who wish to buy the iPhone SE with a $200 discount will need to buy it with an installment plan. The offer requires activation and an installment plan with AT&T, Sprint and Verizon. Aside from having to use these carriers, this also means those looking to get it unlocked won’t be able to.

Still, getting a new iPhone SE via an installment plan and with a carrier isn’t bad at all, considering that it’s only $200. This is what buyers will get with the new 2020 iPhone SE.

The new iPhone SE might not be as small and easy to wield with one hand like the first iPhone SE, but it’s still smaller compared to the flagships of today.

As mentioned, the new handset features the A13 Bionic that powers the iPhone 11 series. This results in faster processing speeds.

The 2020 iPhone SE only has one 12MP camera at the back, but the A13 Bionic gives it software improvements and features like Portrait mode and more

The new handset is IP67 rated for water resistance. This means this $200 device (via Walmart’s promo) won’t be destroyed if it falls in deep water for a considerable amount of time.

Walmart’s promo is set to last until July 17 this year, giving consumers enough time to decide whether to get it or not.