2020 iPhone SE: Features That Apple Ditched To Keep $399 Price

Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE is here and it’s not just much better than the original model – it’s also priced as cheap as well. It only starts at $399 for the cheapest configuration, which means its far cheaper than the cheapest of Cupertino’s current flagships at the moment, the iPhone 11.

The low price point might be very appealing to many, but it does indicate a few important things that fans will need to note before deciding to buy, Apple Insider noted. Here’s a quick look at what Apple decided to exclude from the new handset so that it can sell the device at a very affordable price:

There’s no Face ID and TrueDepth camera

The latest Apple flagships make use of the TrueDepth camera system for Face ID authentication. Face ID is secure and fast; all users need to do is to look at their iPhones to unlock them.

The new iPhone SE doesn’t have this feature. Instead, it has Touch ID built into the familiar physical Home button at the bottom bezel. This is a secure authentication feature, but it’s not as fast as Face ID. The lack of a TrueDepth camera also means an inferior selfie camera.

Weaker cameras

Speaking of cameras, Apple didn’t put the acclaimed triple-camera setup of the iPhone 11 Pro on the iPhone SE. Instead, the budget-friendly device has a budget camera setup comprised of a single 12MP lens at the back of the phone.

Sure, Apple added photography software to the iPhone SE, but these features, such as Portrait mode and all, are nowhere near the iPhone 11 Pro’s Night Mode and Deep Fusion features.

As mentioned, the new iPhone SE doesn’t have the same front camera setup as that of the iPhone 11 series, and not even like the one on the iPhone X. The iPhone SE has a 7MP FaceTime HD camera, but it’s not a TrueDepth camera like the one on the iPhone X.

Display

The new iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch LCD Retina display with 1,334 x 750 pixel resolution. This display is definitely bigger compared to the 4-inch screen on the iPhone SE and will require two hands to be used comfortably, especially if the user’s hands are small. It’s also smaller than the OLED displays on the newer models.

It has good innards, though

These differences in specs and features might make people think twice about the new iPhone SE. Realizing that the new device has an A13 Bionic inside it and a $399 price tag, however, might make people want to buy it. The decision to get it or not depends on a user’s preference.