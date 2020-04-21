2020 iPhone SE vs. Original iPhone SE: Comparison Review Of Specs, Features

Apple has finally unveiled the succcessor to the wildly popular iPhone SE, the aptly-named 2020 iPhone SE. The new device is a direct upgrade over the older handset, and offers a lot of features that the company’s newer handsets bring.

Those who are still using the older iPhone SE and are looking to upgrade to another iOS device will not be disappointed with the 2020 iPhone SE, iPhoneHacks noted. Here’s a quick comparison of the specs that both devices have.

Processor

The older iPhone SE is powered by an A9 processor which was powerful for its time. The newer handset is powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which powers Apple’s current flagships. The A13 offers about 2.4 times faster CPU speed and about four times faster graphics processing than the A9.

Memory and Storage

Apple upped the RAM and storage on the 2020 iPhone SE, giving it 3GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. The older model only had 2GB of RAM and 32GB or 128GB of storage.

Display

While the displays on both the older and newer iPhone SE have the same pixel density (326ppi), the 2020 iPhone SE has a bigger 4.7-inch display with better resolution (1,334 x 750). It’s the same size as that of the iPhone 8.

Cameras

Although both models use a 12-megapixel rear camera, the 2020 iPhone SE has f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization. The new camera also has a slew of software features, and is capable of portrait lighting, 4k 60fps video recording, QuickTake, and stereo recording. It also has a bigger selfie camera compared to the older iPhone SE, at 7MP vs. 1.2MP.

IP Certification

The older iPhone SE doesn’t have any IP rating. The new iPhone SE, on the other hand, is IP67 rated for water-resistance. This means the new device can be used in places where the older device should not, such as beside water or when it is raining.

Connectivity

The new device offers more connectivity features, such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit LTE, Dual SIM and more. It even has Express Cards, which means it might have support for CarKey.

Battery and Charging

The new iPhone SE has a battery similar to the iPhone 8, while the older iPhone SE has one similar to the iPhone 7. The new device also supports faster wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.