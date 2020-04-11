2020 MacBook Pro Release Rumors: 13-Inch Variant With Scissors Keyboards Coming May

Despite the ongoing pandemic, it appears Apple’s plans to release products remain on course. Following word that a budget-friendly phone called the 2020 iPhone SE is set to debut this month, the MacBook clan will be getting at least one new offering in May.

According to leaker Jon Prosser, a 13-inch MacBook Pro is set to come out next month. It will be codenamed J223 and is believed to be a refresh of the existing 13-inch model. He also added that there is a chance that the screen display could be upgraded to 14-inches via Twitter.

Before the leak, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had already mentioned that Apple would be unveiling a couple of MacBooks this year. One already came out last month in the MacBook Air sporting a new keyboard. Connecting the claims of Prosser, it appears there is reason to believe that the next one coming out would be the 13-inch MacBook Pro with scissor keyboards. But aside from the 14-inch display bump, other details for the next Apple notebook offering remain limited, Mac Rumors reported.

The current 13-inch MacBook Pro still makes use of the butterfly keyboards of old. For those who may not know, there are issues tied up to this especially during prolonged spells. The keys could become stick and unresponsive due to wear and tear but all that could be resolved if Kuo’s claim is true that the next models are coming with scissor keyboards.

The previous model created quite a fuss, forcing the Cupertino company to issue a free repair program worldwide in 2018. They ended up reverting to the scissor mechanism with the new Magic Keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the 13-inch MacBook Air.

Other than the display and keyboard, another key improvement is likely on the processor. The 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch model is more likely to use Intel’s 10th generation Ice Lake chips built using 10-nanometer architecture. More specs may potentially come out in the coming weeks if the leak of Prosser is accurate.

But like the upcoming 2020 iPhone SE, it will be interesting if the sales numbers will be hit. Some may be interested but no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers may save up to buy it later on if not pass due to budget constraints.