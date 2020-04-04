2020 NFL Draft Rumors: Tagovailoa Ready To Rumble But Doubts Remain

It appears top NFL prospect Tau Tagvailoa from Alabama Crimson Tide has gotten a clean bill of health. After undergoing surgery in November to address a hip injury. Touted to be one of the top three quarterbacks that NFL teams can consider for the upcoming NFL Draft, some teams are hesitant of taking in someone who has a health issue.

As mentioned in a previous post, a lot of that would depend on his final MRI results. If all goes well, he is likely to be the target of the Miami Dolphins. This is with the assumption that the Dolphins don’t embark on a trade to move up in the 2020 NFL Draft ladder. As most know, Miami wants to move up to likely get a better shot at drafting the speculated top player in the draft, Joe Burrow.

If not, the Dolphins may have to settle for Tagovailoa. It was not too long ago that the Samoan-American himself said that their talk during the NFL Draft Combine was a bit weird. The aura was only to be expected since the Dolphins wanted to use their pick on someone who can help the team without hitches.

But if the recent report by Pro Football Talk is to be believed, it appears Tagovailoa has fully recovered from the injury and is ready to mix it up physically with anyone. He boasts that he could go out and perform today if there was an opportunity. But with the COVID-19 pandemic grounding the whole world, most know that this is impossible.

“I feel like if there was a game today, I’d be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent,” Tagovailoa said to Steve Wyche of the NFL Network.

With the coronavirus continuing to be a problem, most are left to rely on video chats to communicate with one another. Having received medical clearance, Tagovailoa could alter the course of the 2020 NFL Draft that is set to go down in three weeks.

Despite Tagovailoa’s claim, apprehension is in the air. Miami or some other NFL team may take the risk but such could end up depriving them of getting a healthy player from the upcoming NFL Draft class. Either way, there is a gamble linked to picking Tagovailoa and Miami looms as the team that needs to decide as early as now if they will take that chance.