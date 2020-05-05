23 deaths and 211 new cases confirmed in Ireland, and WHO rebukes Trump: Today’s Covid-19 main points

HEALTH OFFICIALS IRELAND have confirmed that a further 23 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths here to 1,339.

As the country gets to grips with the roadmap for lifting restrictions, with restrictions easing slightly from today, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also confirmed a further 211 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 21,983.

Publicans’ groups, meanwhile, have proposed a series of radical plans aimed at getting the government to allow bars to re-open before 10 August.

Internationally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said Washington has provided no evidence to support “speculative” claims by the US president that the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.

With reporting by Órla Ryan