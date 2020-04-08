36 more deaths and Boris Johnson remains in intensive care: Today’s Covid-19 main points

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE this evening announced that a further 36 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

It brings to 210 the number of people to have died from the virus here. Another 345 more cases of the virus were also confirmed this evening, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 5,709.

On the international front, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care in hospital after he was admitted with worsening Covid-19 symptoms last night.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

The Department of Health has confirmed a further 36 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland. The death toll is now 210.

New figures show that, up until Saturday night, the fatality rate for Covid-19 in Ireland was 3.4% while 13% of patients were admitted to intensive care.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting today to discuss the latest developments around Covid-19 in Ireland, with the current restrictions in place set to be discussed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has pleaded with the public not to visit caravan parks and holiday homes this Easter weekend as warmer weather is set to last into Monday.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said today the Department of Foreign Affairs has helped around 4,600 Irish citizens return home since the outbreak of the crisis.

There are 99 clusters of Covid-19 in nursing homes and residential settings around Ireland.

Gardaí in Wicklow have been told to stop accepting free pizzas from local businesses.

Health officials described a US model, which suggested that the peak of Covid-19 infections in Ireland has passed, as “not reliable”

Researchers at Queen’s University Belfast are leading a cell therapy clinical trial for Covid-19 patients with acute respiratory failure.

Charity Trócaire has asked that people hold onto their Lent Trócaire boxes until it is safe to return them.

Student nurses could be fast-tracked to qualification to tackle Covid-19.

190 doctors are to join Ireland’s coronavirus fight after graduating in an online ceremony.

Galway 2020 has scaled back its operations by laying off most of its staff temporarily for three weeks and ending its contract with Artichoke, its arts management company.

Hospital cleaners have been working around the clock since the crisis began. Read their stories here.

Court-ordered access to children for separated parents is advised to continue during the pandemic.

Ryan Tubridy described his experiencing of having Covid-19 upon his return to the airwaves this morning.

Irish children’s authors and illustrators have made a free ImagineNation playbook for children in Ireland, An Post and Children’s Books Ireland announced today. This is free to download online and a copy will be delivered to thousands of houses around the country for free.

Aldi has said it has lifted temporary purchase restrictions on all products in its stores, with a small number of exceptions such as on handwash.

The Government said it will set aside a €15 million emergency package in order to ensure the continued operation of a number of ferry routes.

Here are today’s main international points: