4 dead after HORROR Moscow nursing home fire prompts dramatic rescue (VIDEO)

At least four people died and ten were injured after a nursing home went ablaze in Moscow, cutting off dozens of immobile patients. Rescuers were able to quickly put out the blaze but the toxic smoke hampered their efforts.

The four-story building started burning in the western part of the Russian capital on Wednesday evening, local emergency services confirmed. Media reports say the building is a private nursing home.

Up to 60 elderly people were reportedly being housed there, many of whom were confined to their beds.

“People were crying for help, reaching out of the windows,” a source within the emergency services told TASS news agency.