’48 Hours’ Preview: ‘New Developments’ In Kevin Cooper’s Case Could Change His Future

On Saturday night’s episode of “48 Hours,” viewers will get to take a closer look at the case of Kevin Cooper, an inmate who is currently on death row at San Quentin Prison. Cooper’s story has been followed by the popular CBS crime show for over 20 years.

According to InjusticeWatch, in June 1983, three family members, plus a family friend, were murdered during a home invasion in Chino Hills, California. When police arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of Douglas and Peggy Ryen, their 10-year-old daughter Jessica, and her friend, 11-year-old Christopher Hughes.

Following the discovery, law enforcement focused on Cooper, who the outlet calls a “career criminal.” He was eventually found guilty in 1985 of murdering the four people and was sentenced to death.

After the verdict, Cooper continued to deny his involvement in the murders. Several people who followed the case also agreed with his denial, as they stated that evidence suggests “three or four perpetrators” were actually behind the crime.

“Finding somebody to pin it on was very important, and Kevin Cooper was a convenient person to pin it on,” a source tells host Erin Moriarty in a preview of Saturday’s episode, adding, “The problem was they didn’t have the evidence.” The full clip can be seen below.

Subsequently, Tom Parker, a retired FBI agent, was brought in to take a more extensive look at the evidence and circumstances surrounding Cooper’s case.

“The more I dug into it, I began to realize that there was something seriously wrong with the case,” he states.

Moriarty can also be seen calling Cooper in the clip. While on the phone, she brings up the fact that the convicted murderer believes that evidence was planted and tampered with. “I don’t believe that, I know that. They framed me,” he responds.

However, the state continues to believe that the right man was put behind bars for the crimes.

Saturday night’s episode could bring an unexpected twist, as Moriarty reveals that “new developments may help Cooper in his bid for freedom.”

This episode of “48 Hours” will air Saturday at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.