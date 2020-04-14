’48 Hours’ Preview: Ted Bundy’s Survivors Reveal New Details About Florida State University Attacks

On Saturday night, “48 Hours” will certainly learn through a number of females as they review their different experiences with serial awesome Ted Bundy in 1978. The new episode of the CBS crime program will discover what taken place during their conferences and exactly how they each survived.

In a preview of Saturday’s episode, Kathy Kleiner provides her firsthand account of what happened the night she satisfied Bundy. Kleiner, then 20 years old, was residing in the Chi Omega sorority home at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

As stated by Kleiner in the new “48 Hours,” one Saturday evening, she had determined to remain in due to the reality that she needed to research for an approaching examination. Her roommate at the time, Karen Chandler, also required to remain in and also complete a task for one of her very own courses.

Around midnight, both ladies determined to head to bed, but soon thereafter, they were woken up by an unanticipated intruder.

“That night, I heard our bed room door slam open,” recalls Kleiner. After changing her eyes as well as being brought back “into awareness,” she saw a man standing in her space with what seemed a stick or a pipe increased over his head. The male then struck her in the face, which she said really felt like “pins and also needles as well as blades.”

The man, who would end up being Bundy, after that understood that Chandler was likewise mixing, which motivated him to likewise strike her.

Nevertheless, the night took a privileged turn equally as Bundy had gone back to Kleiner’s side of the room. Per her account, equally as he was getting ready to strike her again, an intense light entered the room. This, she said, was due to the reality that a person of her sorority sis was getting back from a late day and also still had her headlights switched on.

This “terrified” him, which made him make a decision to leave the sorority house.

The sneak peek, which can be seen listed below, additionally highlights a few information records concerning the crime, claiming that he had merely “strolled in through an unlocked door.”

Kleiner and Chandler’s complete accounts of their frightening night will certainly be totally checked out on Saturday evening’s brand-new episode of “48 Hours,” which will certainly be organized by CBS News reporter Tracy Smith.

This episode of “48 Hours,” called “Surviving Ted Bundy,” will certainly broadcast Saturday evening at 10:00 p.m. EDT on CBS.