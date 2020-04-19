5-Month-Old Louisiana Infant Critical After Father Throws Son On Floor Multiple Times

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Mandeville, Louisiana, for abusing his 5-month-old son. Local police said that Brian Young threw the infant to the ground and struck the child’s head against the metal bars of a swing set.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the baby was in critical condition in the hospital. The incident came to light after the child’s mother called 911 to report that Young had told her the baby had stopped breathing while she was at work. Young was reportedly alone with the infant at home at the time.

The child was taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered injuries consistent with child abuse.

Police arrested Young and during questioning, he admitted to abusing the child in their Mandeville home. Young told detectives that he had thrown the infant numerous times onto the floor and into a swing, striking the child’s head on the metal bars of the swing. During the search of the house, authorities found drugs.

Young was charged with one felony count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, as well as two misdemeanor counts: possession with intent to distribute and having a controlled substance in the presence of a minor. He was held at the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, detectives told local media.

In another recent incident, a woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was charged with murder in connection with the death of her seven-year-old son. The boy, identified as Tazmir Ransom, was rushed to a local hospital for breathing difficulty. Medical tests concluded that the boy had numerous injuries all over his body. The 26-year-odl mother was charged with murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare and unsworn falsifying for beating her son to death.

In another child abuse case, a 19-year-old teen in Bryan, Texas, was charged after his newborn daughter was found with multiple broken bones in her body. A five-week-old baby was hospitalized with multiple broken bones and doctors concluded that the girl had a cracked skull and broken ribs. She also had bruises to her face and genitals.