5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

1. U.S. LABELS WHITE SUPREMACIST GROUP A TERROR ORGANIZATION The action by the Trump administration was the first time the U.S. has used the designation on a white supremacist group. The Russian Imperial Movement is a small group that operates out of St. Petersburg.

2. NO SUPREME COURT HEARING FOR ’60S BLACK MILITANT The Black Panthers leader formerly known as H. Rap Brown had appealed his 2000 murder convictions. The justices declined to hear the case.

3. NEW MEDIA PLATFORM LAUNCHES Quibi specializes in small, bite-sized videos. It launches with 175 shows, everything from scripted series, comedic diversions and deep dramas to celebrity fluff.

4. SUPERMOON ON THE RISE This week, the moon will be closer to Earth than usual – and will also be a full moon. It’s a cosmic combo that won’t happen again until May.

5. HALL OF FAME OUTFIELDER DIES AT 85 Al Kaline was a 15-time All-Star and played his entire big league career with the Detroit Tigers.