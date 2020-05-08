50 Cent hits back at Australian street artist Lushsux

50 Cent has hit back at an Australian street artist who has been painting massive murals around Australia of the rapper depicted as controversial figures.

Melbourne-based graffitist Lushsux has been producing giant paintings of 50 Cent almost every day for the last two weeks as part of his project, ’50 Month’.

The elusive artist, who has been described as ‘Australia’s Banksy’, has shared photos of his street art portraying Curtis Jackson as Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, Post Malone and Chinese Chairman Mao – much to the annoyance of the rapper.

In his latest attack, Lushsux unveiled a new painting on Monday of 50 Cent as US Vice President Mike Pence, followed by another one of him as Tekashi 6ix 9ine.

‘Here is the face I imagine fiddy makes each morning when he sees I’ve done another wall,’ the artist quipped on Instagram.

A fed-up 50 Cent reacted to the painting on Tuesday threatening to hunt the artist down in Australia and bash him.

‘I’m sick of this s**t, he think I can’t find his ass in Australia. I’m a have a knot put right on his f***ing head,’ he said.

The rapper has been reacting to the paintings as they’ve emerged over the last week, sharing them on his own Instagram account expressing his frustration.

But 50 Cent has also given credit where credit is due, complimenting the artist’s talent and commitment to the campaign.

‘Look at this s**t head. Talented nut case,’ he said about the mural of him as Mike Pence.

Reacting to a painting of him without teeth, he said: ‘This is some bulls**t man, but how the hell is he doing it so fast. Alright he’s talented,but why the f*** he pick me.’

The rapper’s beef with the artist goes back to 2018 – when a mural of 50 Cent as controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix 9ine first emerged.

Lushsux reignited their feud last week with a painting of 50 Cent’s face on Taylor Swift’s head dubbed, ‘Swifty Cent’.

The post drew comments from other celebrities including fellow rapper Fat Joe who wrote: ‘They gotta stop lol’.

American actress Nia Long chimed in: ‘Ok but his one is kinda funny. You gotta laugh at this one. SMH’.

Fans have since speculated that two are in cahoots and the rapper may actually be in on the joke.

’50cent way too smart. Ya’ll are in-cahoots as s**t. And nobody can tell me different’, US rapper Wesperiod commented.

‘He paying you big to do these!? I’ll match it to spread my message,’ another said.

Lushsux had initially announced his ’50 week’ campaign last Sunday producing a painting of the rapper nearly every day as different people.

He revealed his first masterpiece of the week painting 50 as Chinese Chairman Mao, followed by a more flattering mural of the rapper in his trademark Yankees cap.

Earlier, he also painted him as US President Donald Trump and as fellow rapper Post Malone, further incensing 50 Cent.

‘Who the f**k keep painting these murals of me all over the place,’ he said. ‘This is f**ked up man. That’s 3 now 69, Trump & Post Malone.’

Lushsux first rose to infamy in 2016 when he painted then-US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton dressed in an American flag swimsuit.

He also ruffled some feathers when he painted a mural of US President Donald Trump locking lips with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.