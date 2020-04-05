50 clusters of Covid-19 identified in nursing homes, new health data shows

This number of clusters rose by ten in the space of one day, according to data from the HPSC.
THERE ARE NOW 50 clusters of coronavirus cases in nursing homes around the country, according to a new report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).
The data in the report includes some information accurate up to 4 April, with some data such as total cases up to midnight on 2 April. For this reason, there were 4,014 confirmed cases and 131 deaths from Covid-19 identified in the report.
Currently, 137 people have died from Covid-19 and there are 4,604 total confirmed case.
Figures released yesterday showed there were 40 Covid-19 clusters in nursing homes as of 1 April. This number rose by 10 in the space of one day, according to the report data.
The latest HPSC report on Covid-19 shows that nursing homes account for 24.3% of all coronavirus clusters around the country.
37 clusters were found in hospitals and 32 in private houses. There are 206 clusters/outbreaks in total across the country.
The median age of all cases is 48, the report said. 1,118 people have been hospitalised from Covid-19, which makes up 27.9% of all cases.
Those aged 65+ make up 22.9% of cases and people aged 24 and under account for a total of 7.7% of all cases. .
It is not known how nearly 30% of cases were transmitted in Ireland. 23.6% of cases were infected through community transmission and nearly 20% through possible community transmission.
In total, there are 2,499 people in the east of the country with Covid-19. This is 62.3% of all cases.
The second highest number of cases is in the HSE south region where 388 cases – 9.7% of the total – are recorded.
In terms of cases per county, there are 2,251 cases in Dublin which accounts for 56% of all cases. This is followed by Cork which has 7.6% of cases and Kildare with 3.4%.
Nearly half of all people aged 65+ with Covid-19 have been hospitalised so far. 158 people in total had been admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU).
1,084 healthcare workers had been diagnosed with Covid-19 as of 2 April. Of these, 71 were associated with foreign travel, 863 were not associated with foreign travel and 150 were not specified.