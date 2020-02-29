58 contaminations, the origin of the Oise outbreak still unknown

Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, his ministers and the specialists concerned by the problem of the propagation of the coronavirus hold a Defense Council at the Palais de l’Elysée in Paris, Saturday February 29, 2020. © Jean-Claude Coutausse for Le Monde

While fifty-eight cases of people affected by the new coronavirus are now listed in France and hospitals are preparing for the almost certain arrival of many patients are held, Saturday, February 29, defense councils and ministers ‘Exceptional’.

The Oise “patient zero” is not a French soldier

A source close to the matter said on Saturday World that no link had been established between the cases of contamination identified in the Oise and the“Estérel squadron”, this military transport unit based in Creil, which participated in French repatriation operations from China. No case has indeed been identified among the military members of the crew concerned, as indicated The world Thursday. The search for “Patient zero” So continues to determine how the virus initially reached the department.

Three caregivers from Tenon hospital in Paris tested positive

Three members of the nursing staff at Tenon hospital in Paris, where a serious case of coronavirus, an 82-year-old patient, is hospitalized, tested positive, not serious, and around fifty others were ousted from the establishment. . They “Are doing very well” and were admitted to the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital.

A total of 56 caregivers who had contact with this patient were discharged from the hospital and placed in “Quatorzaine” at their home – where they will have to stay for fourteen days – forcing the hospital to a “Downloading” of her emergencies, announced Dr. Hélène Goulet, head of the emergency department. “We no longer receive the firefighters or the SMURs, but we continue to treat patients who present themselves to the emergency room”, did she say.

For Professor Gilles Pialoux, head of the infectious and tropical diseases department, “It’s not a surprise” that they have been contaminated, “Because the patient was not known to be a carrier of the virus before being tested.” He was not tested right away because he did not return from a risk area. “It was not a late diagnosis, we did it when the recommendations changed, on February 27 -…) from the moment the case was positive, there was no contaminated person “. On the situation of the hospital, he adds:

“The situation at Tenon Hospital is quite tense, and evolving. The hospital works, it is not closed, it is not in quarantine, it is not the “bazaar”, it is just a compulsory organization in this kind of case, which is not new. “

“We adapt: ​​if too many staff are exposed, we put them in the fortnight, we reduce the airfoil and we eventually see how colleagues, even other hospitals, can help us”, detailed Professor Muriel Fartoukh, head of the intensive care unit.

Tenon thus received a “Very substantial assistance” other Paris hospitals where patients have been redirected “Which do not require special monitoring”. But if the situation changes “In epidemic mode, we will have to function differently”, commented Doctor Hélène Goulet.

A first case detected among the personnel of Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle

Roissy Airport is not immune to the epidemic. According to information from World, confirmed by the delegation of the Prefecture of Police for the safety and security of Paris airports, one of the 90,000 employees (direct and indirect) who work on one of the three airport platforms at Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle, d’Orly and Le Bourget, was diagnosed positive on Thursday.

This employee, living in Val-d’Oise, is not part of Groupe ADP (ex-Aéroports de Paris). Employed by an external service provider, he only performed “Three vacations” in Roissy. He was taken care of at Bichat hospital in Paris. According to our information, he stopped working at Roissy ” a few weeks ago “, before being contagious. “There could therefore have been no transmission in this context”, informs the prefecture. By the time he declared the disease, “He no longer worked at the airport”.

Fifty-eight officially confirmed cases in France

The Minister of Health announced on Friday that“A new stage in the epidemic has been reached and we are now moving to stage 2 [sur un total de 3] : the virus is circulating on our territory and we must curb its spread ”. ” Many clusters [cas groupés] are identified “ across the territory, he said. The main one is in the Oise: “There are eighteen cases in the Oise this evening”, is “Six more” than Thursday.

In addition, there are “Six cases in Annecy” (against four listed on Thursday), “Six cases concerning travelers returning from organized trips to Egypt” (against two listed on Thursday) and “Two cases in Montpellier”, according to the Minister. “There remain twelve isolated cases, however”, continued the minister. These people are hospitalized in many sites, close to the place where they were: Nantes, Lille, Dijon, Bégin (Saint-Mandé), Compiègne and Tenon (Paris). Among these cases, two are serious; one in Tenon, the other in Compiègne.

Four new cases were also announced by local elected officials on Friday:

In Haute-Savoie, the town of La Balme-de-Sillingy, where four people were already infected with the coronavirus, has two new cases, announced its mayor, François Daviet, saying he feared other contaminations. The six patients – all hospitalized in Annecy – have «Participated on February 15 (…) at an electoral meeting which brought together 120 people in the neighboring town of Mésigny “.

the town of La Balme-de-Sillingy, where four people were already infected with the coronavirus, has two new cases, announced its mayor, François Daviet, saying he feared other contaminations. The six patients – all hospitalized in Annecy – have «Participated on February 15 (…) at an electoral meeting which brought together 120 people in the neighboring town of Mésigny “. In Nice, a case of contamination was diagnosed Friday morning in a person returning from Milan, announced on Twitter the mayor, Christian Estrosi.

a case of contamination was diagnosed Friday morning in a person returning from Milan, announced on Twitter the mayor, Christian Estrosi. At Monaco, a case of infection was reported Friday evening in a patient whose state of health “Do not inspire worry” and who was “Being transferred” hospitable towards the CHU of Nice in the evening, explained the government of the principality.

