70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas on pole, Hamilton 2nd, Vettel 12th

Valtteri Bottas put in a sensational performance on his final flying lap to pip Lewis Hamilton to pole for Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. Mercedes will start at the very front of the grid for the ninth Silverstone race on the bounce and the Bottas-Hamilton lock out is the team’s 67th in F1.

The Ferrari will driver will start down in 12th at Silverstone after failing to make it out of Q2 for the second time this season.

The temporary Racing Point driver’s delight will contrast starkly to the emotions compatriot Sebastian Vettel will be experiencing at the moment.

Nico Hulkenberg, meanwhile, sent a message to any team interested in signing him up for 2021 by outqualifying Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Q1 Results

16) Daniil Kvyat 17) Kevin Magnussen 18) Nicholas Latifi 19) Antonio Giovinazzi 20) Kimi Raikkonen

A familiar feeling for Alfa Romeo as Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi once again fail to make it out of Q1.

Haas’ Kevin Magnussen and Williams driver Nicholas Latifi will fill the 17th and 18th slots on the starting grid respectively.

Daniil Kvyat, meanwhile, is eliminated after exceeding track limits as his AlphaTauri team-mate Pierre Gasly goes fifth fastest.

Mercedes – who topped the time sheets in all three practice sessions – are on course to lock out the front row as Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton excel.

Q2 Results

11) Esteban Ocon* 12) Sebastian Vettel 13) Carlos Sainz 14) Romain Grosjean 15) George Russell

Sebastian Vettel’s 2020 woes continue as the Ferrari driver qualifies in 10th or lower for the fourth time in five races.

McLaren, meanwhile, fail to get both of their cars into Q3 together for the first time this season as Carlos Sainz only goes 13th fastest.

Valtteri Bottas is the man to beat going into the final round of qualifying, with reigning champion Lewis Hamilton third.

Huge credit goes to Nico Hulkenberg as the Racing Point stand-in splits the Mercedes in Q2 at Silverstone.

Q3 Results

1) Valtteri Bottas 2) Lewis Hamilton 3) Nico Hulkenberg 4) Max Verstappen 5) Daniel Ricciardo 6) Lance Stroll 7) Pierre Gasly 8) Charles Leclerc 9) Alex Albon 10) Lando Norris

Valtteri Bottas sets himself up for the perfect opportunity to make this the perfect week as he edges out Lewis Hamilton to take pole.

The Finn signed a new Mercedes contract on Thursday and will be desperate to secure the win that would see him gain ground on standings leader Hamilton.

Nico Hulkenberg shows he means business as he edges out Max Verstappen to qualify in third for Racing Point.

Daniel Ricciardo round off the top five, but it’s bad news for Renault post-qualifying as Esteban Ocon is handed a penalty.

*Esteban Ocon will drop three grid places after being handed a penalty for blocking George Russell.