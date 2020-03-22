73-Year-Old Patient Dies After Being Stabbed Several Times In Face By Teen At Maryland Hospital

An elderly patient died after she was stabbed by a teen at the University of Maryland Medical Center on Thursday.

The police report stated that the 73-year-old victim was recovering from surgery at the hospital while the accused was a psychiatric patient. On March 19, the accused, who was staying across the hall, managed to barge into the victim’s room after pushing past a hospital staff. He then stabbed the elderly woman several times in the face with a pen.

“(The accused) grabbed an ink pen and began stabbing the woman in the face with a closed fist. Hospital staff struggled to pull the victim’s bed out of the room. (The accused) was holding onto the bed, not allowing them to move her,” the police report stated. A hospital staff managed to sedate the accused following which the assault came to an end.

The unidentified victim suffered lacerations and fractures and succumbed to her injuries. A hospital staff also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, the teen was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and six counts of second-degree assault.

The hospital released a statement saying, “This is a tragic situation which has both shocked and saddened the affected families and our community. We are currently conducting a thorough review, and will continue to cooperate with the Baltimore Police Department as they move forward in their investigation. This is a difficult time and we are doing everything we can to provide comfort to the family and the staff that witnessed the attack and intervened.”