Infosurhoy

8 ways the coronavirus can affect your skin, from COVID toes, to rashes and hair loss.

0
By on News Summary

8 ways the coronavirus can affect your skin, from COVID toes, to rashes and hair lossBritish Journal of Dermatology‘>

8 ways the coronavirus can affect your skin, from COVID toes, to rashes and hair loss

What could be causing these symptoms?

Some of the COVID-19 rashes are not caused by the virus itself, but by the body’s immune response to the virus.

For instance, research suggests some may be caused by over-activation of a part of the immune system known as the “complement” response. This leads to the blood vessel damage seen in the chilblain-type symptoms (point 3 above) and in livedo (point 6).

Complement activity is also increased in elderly people and may well explain many of the more serious COVID-19 outcomes we see in this age group.

How do I know if my skin rash is COVID-19?

If you’re concerned about any skin symptoms, check them against the photos in this article. Then you can consult your GP or dermatologist via a telehealth appointment for further advice.

You might be infectious. Get tested and self-isolate until you receive your test results. If you feel unwell, your GP or COVID clinic will be able to coordinate your care.

Provided by
The Conversation

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply