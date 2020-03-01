800 new cases in one day in South Korea, the first death in the United States

The coronavirus continues to spread around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised the level of the threat to its highest level and has called on all countries still spared to prepare for the arrival of Covid-19, warning: believe yourself to be shelter from disease would be a ” fatal error “. “The virus does not respect borders” warned Thursday the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Because, if in China, the number of new contaminations decreases, other countries in turn become regional sources of propagation of the Covid-19, at the forefront of which South Korea, Italy and Iran.

The epidemic has reached its peak in China

China remains the main focus of the epidemic, with 79,251 cases and 2,835 deaths.

However, the number of new deaths and contaminations continues to decrease thanks to quarantine measures targeting more than 50 million people. According to the WHO Director-General, the epidemic peaked in the Middle Kingdom between January 23 and February 2.

First death recorded in the United States

A first death was recorded in the United States, Saturday February 29. He is a 50-year-old man who died of the virus in Washington state, authorities said on Saturday. An American had already died in early February from the Covid-19, but in Wuhan, China.

“We know the virus is present here, but we don’t yet know how much. Our priority is therefore to set up health surveillance to assess the extent of the situation “, said Dr. Sara Cody, director of public health for the county of Santa Clara near San Francisco, California, at a press conference. She insisted that it was not necessary at this stage for the population to abstain from going to school or to work “Unless you are sick”.

Vice President Mike Pence announced on Saturday that the restrictions on people from Iran will be tightened, with more than 40 deaths from the coronavirus reported. The restrictions already in place for Iranians now extend to anyone who has visited Iran in the past 14 days.

Washington also postponed sine die a summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to be held in Las Vegas in March.

More than 800 new cases in one day in South Korea

South Korea recorded three new deaths and 813 additional cases of coronavirus contamination on Saturday, the largest daily increase to date. According to health officials, 3,150 people are infected, making South Korea the second most affected country, behind China.

Three women died from the disease in the Daegu region, bringing the country’s death toll to 16, health officials said in a statement. Another worrying sign is that the country has registered its first case of recontamination: a 73-year-old woman tested positive for the virus after having recovered from it.

The government has urged people to generally avoid grouping together, and to stay at home in case of symptoms (fever, breathing difficulties). “Please refrain from holding large outdoor gatherings or religious assemblies”, said Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.

Battle of figures in Iran

On Saturday morning, the Iranian health ministry announced the death of nine new patients, bringing the death toll from the authorities to 43 dead for 593 infected people. Iranian authorities are preparing for the possibility of “tens of thousands” of Iranians moving to be tested, according to Kianoush Jahanpour, spokesman for the ministry.

The government has also once again denied information from the BBC Persian that 210 people have died, mostly in Tehran or Qom. But the death rate of the disease in the Islamic Republic, 7% according to official figures, a rate much higher than that of other countries, makes WHO fear that the number of infections is actually much higher .

On Saturday evening, during the big annual conservative meeting in the suburbs of Washington, US President Donald Trump said he was ready to help the Iranians to face the epidemic of new coronavirus. “The only thing they have to do is ask”said Trump.

In Italy, Rome takes drastic measures

In Italy, the coronavirus has already infected 1,128 people, causing the death of 29 of them, according to figures released Saturday by the authorities. The country has become a dissemination platform. Among the drastic measures taken by the government, the postponement of the five Serie A football matches, including Juventus Turin – Inter Milan.

The Italian government has adopted a series of financial measures to relieve the hard-hit tourism sector. In Rome, more than 50% of reservations registered until the end of March have been canceled.

In France, large gatherings, including the Paris half-marathon, canceled to limit the spread

After an exceptional council of ministers on Saturday, the government announced a series of measures to contain the epidemic due to the coronavirus, which has already affected 73 people in France, 16 more than the previous day. 59 patients are hospitalized. Two people have died in France since the start of the epidemic.

Throughout France, gatherings “In a confined environment” more than 5,000 people will be canceled until further notice. Other open gatherings will also be prohibited when they cause “Mixtures with populations from areas where the virus circulates”.

According to this criterion, the Paris half-marathon, scheduled for Sunday, was canceled, as was the last day of the Agricultural Show, a first since 1964, the Annecy carnival, which was to take place from March 6 to 8 , and the Mipim Cannes Real Estate Fair.

After the Brazil and the Mexico, a new country in Latin America was hit on Saturday: Ecuador. The patient is an Ecuadorian septuagenarian who returned from Spain.

The Nigeria also became the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to be officially reached, with an initial case, an Italian who returned from Milan on February 25.

For its part,Saudi Arabia, which suspended the granting of tourist visas to nationals of the most affected countries, prohibits nationals of member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) from entering its holy cities of Mecca and Medina. One of these countries, the Qatar, announced on Saturday the first case, one of his nationals returning from Iran.

The Lebanon has announced the closure of its schools and universities, as well as the ban on entry to its territory of travelers from China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.

Monaco also announced its first case of infection.

Like the luxembourg, the government Irish also announced on Saturday evening his first case of coronavirus, an Irishman returning from northern Italy.

An encouraging fact, however, on the medical level: out of more than 85,000 infected people in the world, nearly 40,000 are already cured, according to a count made by Johns Hopkins University, in the United States, which compiles information from the WHO and health authorities in each country.

