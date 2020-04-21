‘90 Day Fiancé’ Cast Update: Colt Feels ‘Lost’ After Divorce From Larissa

Over several seasons and various spinoffs, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have watched Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson’s marriage fall apart. The couple’s relationship had its fair share of issues including, social media feuds and domestic violence arrests.

Nowadays, the TLC stars are divorced, but it doesn’t mean they have stopped thinking about one another. During a recent interview, Colt opened up about his marriage with Larissa and reflected on what went wrong in their relationship.

Colt told Entertainment Tonight that he doesn’t feel the same after his divorce from Larissa and wants to get back to being happy. “I’m just really trying to take time for myself. I feel like I lost a lot of myself in the past year or two, and I just need to focus on myself, and my goals, and what I want in life,” he explained.

“I gained a bunch of weight, you know, I wasn’t eating right. I was stressed. I’m just trying to calm everything down and do it slow and start over more or less.”

Colt went on to reveal that he and Larissa are equally responsible for causing their marriage to end. “It takes two people to make a marriage or to ruin a marriage, unfortunately. I did the best I could for her and for myself, and I’m sure she did as well. But, you know, honestly, it was just a misunderstanding of each other,” the “90 Day Fiancé” star told the outlet.

“I don’t think we knew how to communicate with each other, and I’m not talking about Portuguese and English — we’re just two different people, and she had these expectations that I didn’t understand or couldn’t deliver, and it’s sad, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out.”

However, that doesn’t mean Colt has had second thoughts about fixing his relationship with Larissa. “The only thing I should have done differently is probably just not stay as long, just probably divorce sooner, honestly,” he said.

Nonetheless, Colt wishes Larissa the best despite their bitter divorce. “Whatever Larissa’s up to, whatever she’s doing, I hope she’s doing well. Good luck,” he said.