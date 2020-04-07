‘90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined’; Everything We Know About TLC Spinoff

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping most people indoors, “90 Day Fiancé” fans may have been concerned about when they can expect to see another season of the TLC series. Luckily, the network has revealed its plans for a spinoff.

On Thursday, TLC announced that the network will be airing another spinoff entitled, “90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.” Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC shared details about the upcoming project via a press release.

For those who are excited to be reunited with some of their favorite couples, check out everything we know so far about “90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.”

The Premise Of The Series Is Self-Explanatory

The series will give an update on over 40 past cast-members, and how the coronavirus has affected their lives. Although “90 Day Fiancé” and its spinoffs typically document the couples at some point in the K-1 visa process, this series will focus on how a global pandemic has affected the relationships of Americans and their foreign significant others.

Production Won’t Have Full Control Over The Couples

In the past, “90 Day Fiancé” cast members have accused producers of manipulating footage and filming them during emotional moments. This time around, the couples will be in charge of what they choose to show viewers. Since the show will feature self-shot footage of the couples’ everyday lives amid the pandemic, they will pick and choose what to share with producers. However, the cast will have remote video interviews with producers, which means they may be forced to answer difficult questions.

Executives Are Hoping “90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined” Will Make Viewers Smile

“So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us,” Lee said in a statement.

“Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We’re humbled and pleased they’ve opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time.”

“90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined” is expected to premiere Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.