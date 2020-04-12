‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Anny Is Pregnant With Robert’s 6th Child

When “90 Day Fiancé” viewers met Robert Springs and Anny, they had doubts about the couple’s relationship. Once the Dominican Republic native came to the US to marry Robert, she was disappointed when he failed to provide her with the luxurious lifestyle he promised.

Although viewers and those close to Robert suspected Anny was using him for his money, the couple married before the 90 days were over and looked forward to spending their lives together.

Nowadays, it appears the couple will be expanding their family. On Thursday, Anny confirmed that she was pregnant in an Instagram photo featuring her growing baby bump and a sonogram.

“I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – ‘my gift from God.’ The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt,” she captioned the post.

“It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion,” she added.

Viewers will be able to find out more about Anny and Robert’s baby in the upcoming episode of “90 Day Fiancé: What Now?” which will be available to stream Sunday on TLC Go. The couple will also appear on “90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk” and “90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.”

The latest spinoff in the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise will update viewers on past cast members, and how they are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they’ve battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this,” President and General Manager of TLC, Howard Lee said in a statement.

“So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We’re humbled and pleased they’ve opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time.

“90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined” is expected to premiere Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.