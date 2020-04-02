‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Ashley And Jay ‘Trying To Make’ Marriage Work Again

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are familiar with the tumultuous couple, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith. Despite their break ups and Ashely’s request for a divorce, it appears the couple is back together.

Fans of the TLC series saw Ashley and Jay’s relationship fall apart after Ashley discovered Jay downloaded a dating app a few days after their wedding. Although the couple attempted to repair their relationship, Ashley eventually filed for divorce.

However, it appears their plans to divorce may be on hold after fans spot the couple posting about one another on Instagram. A source told E! News that Ashley and Jay are giving their relationship another chance.

READ: ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Where Are They Now: Ashley Claims She Never Called Jay’s Mistress

“They are back together and they are trying to make it work out. Ashley] wasn’t happy without [Jay]. She is trying to make it work, and he is manning up about his behavior more,” a source told the outlet.

Last week the “90 Day Fiancé” stars revealed they were spending time together amid the coronavirus pandemic and have self-quarantine together. “They rekindled things over the last week or so and they are planning on staying together through the quarantine,” the insider added.

Ashely and Jay’s rekindled romance comes almost three months following her emotional Instagram post that has since been deleted. In the photo, Ashley appeared to be crying through her smudged eye makeup.

“This photo was taken accidentally the night of my birthday party in New York City. We had just split and I filed for divorce for the second time. The tabloids attacked me at my events all week about my failed marriage,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

Ashley went on to detail how Jay’s infidelity hurt their relationship but insisted she still cared about her estranged husband.

“I’m not blaming all this on him. That’s not why I’m posting this. I just want men and women to both know it’s okay to not be okay. It’s okay to cry it out. It’s okay to not be strong all the time. It’s okay to fail. What’s not okay is to let it destroy you,” she wrote.

“There is no more Ashley and Jay. I’m leaving this post with the final time I speak on us or our marriage. It’s about to be a new year and I’m ready to start a new chapter and not look back.”

Despite her emotional post, it appears Ashley and Jay’s relationship isn’t over just yet.