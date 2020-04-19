‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Ashley Explains Why She Had To Cancel Wedding With Jay

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers, who have followed Ashley Martson and Jay Smith’s relationship know the couple had a rocky marriage and even canceled their wedding on the show.

However, Ashley recently opened up about the real reason she was forced to cancel her wedding with Jay.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Ashley revealed that she and Jay got married in a two-minute ceremony in her living room. When a fan asked why the couple didn’t get married in Las Vegas, she revealed that outsiders had a major impact on her decision to cancel her special day.

“We had a huge wedding planned. The film crew ruins any moment you have. Both bachelorette and bridal shower were ruined. Also, some racist guy was bothering us and knew the date and location of our wedding because I had a knot website,” she explained.

“My wedding party wasn’t a fan of filming and didn’t want filmed [sic]. So instead of spending 20k, I canceled it since we had a ceremony in Jamaica. I canceled very last minute,” Ashley continued.

Ashley revealed that she and Jay were also forced to change their wedding plans because of the “90 Day Fiancé” production team. “We only had a few days before the 90 days was up. We had to do it that way because the film crew couldn’t get to Vegas before it was up,” she wrote.

Ashley’s post comes after she opened up about how her relationship with Jay has affected her children. Viewers are aware that Ashley and Jay’s marriage fell apart after the Jamaica native downloaded a dating app a few days after his wedding to Ashley. Although Ashley filed for divorce twice, the couple is back together.

On Wednesday, In Touch revealed Ashley slammed critics on her Instagram Story who have commented about how her relationship with Jay may be affecting her children.

“For all the comments in regards to my kids … They are taken care of very well and live quite a comfortable life,” she wrote.

“So until they drop out of your uterus, they don’t concern you. Periodt! Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk. I’m done now.”

Fans can continue to check Ashley and Jay’s social media accounts to keep up with the latest updates on their relationship.