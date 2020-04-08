‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Ed Didn’t Mean To Offend Rose With Leg Shaving Request

Although “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” viewers have had their fair share of comments about the behavior of certain cast members throughout each season, it appears one TLC star was surprised about the criticism he has been receiving.

During an episode of the reality series, fans saw Ed “Big Ed” Brown ask Rosemarie “Rose” Vega to shave her legs while the two spent time together in the Philippines. While Ed didn’t see an issue with his request, viewers slammed the star for his inconsiderate comment.

Ed recently opened up to Us Weekly about how he has been dealing with the unexpected backlash. “I woke up last Sunday morning, and it wasn’t a good morning because all of the haters came out,” Ed told the publication.

“I had asked Rose if she would shave her legs, and people were really upset about that. And I was having a conversation with my daughter Tiffany, and she’s like, ‘Dad, look, that’s completely normal. I live in San Diego. Everybody goes to the beach, people laser their legs.’ … So it wasn’t something that I was really used to.”

However, that wasn’t the only comment Ed was criticized over. The San Diego resident was also called out when he asked Rose to take an STD test. Once again, Ed vented his frustrations to his daughter, who reassured him of his decision.

“She wasn’t judging me. She was like, ‘Dad, hindsight’s 2020. If you would have gotten the test before you left the US when you got there, you would have asked Rose, ‘Hey, I want you to take this STD test,’ because I did, then I showed her what I did,” he revealed.

“That would have been, I think, more of the appropriate thing to do. I obviously didn’t handle that very well.”

Ed revealed that he took an STD when he returned to America, and his results were “clean.” For now, fans will have to wait to see if Ed’s trip to see Rose will result in a solid relationship.

“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC.