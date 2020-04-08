‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Tom Apologizes About Making ‘Inappropriate’ Comment About Darcy’s Weight

Since “90 Day Fiancé” viewers met Darcey Silva, she has been in search of true love. After her break up with Jesse Meester, she thought she had found the perfect guy in Tom Brooks.

However, the Sunday night episode of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” proved she would not find her happily ever after with her British boyfriend. Fans, who tuned into the reality show, saw the couple go through a tense break up, which consisted of Tom insulting Darcey.

During the episode of the TLC series, the two met in New York City where Darcey planned to confront Tom about the photos she saw of him getting cozy with a woman on social media. Unfortunately, their cordial break up turned into a nasty split when Tom accused Darcey of still being in love with Jesse and asked her if she gained weight.

Following the episode, Tom took to his Instagram Story to apologize for his behavior. “So now the boots on the other foot… two wrongs don’t make a right, and I apologise for that,” he wrote in a post.

In another post, Tom admitted that he was wrong for the way he treated Darcey at the end of their relationship. “I’m not perfect. I make mistakes. We all make mistakes, we all have said things we wish we could take back, unfortunately, we can’t,” he stated.

“I acknowledge what I did was very inappropriate! I truly am sorry for what I said and take full responsibility for it,” Tom added.

Meanwhile, Darcey told Entertainment Tonight that she was disappointed with the way her meeting with Tom went in NYC. “He knew at the time exactly how I felt, there was a little bit of a lack of communication during the time,” she said.

“We chose to give things another go, and I just felt like I deserved the respect of communication and to not be dangled, you can say in a sense. And when I saw the pictures, he knew I felt how I felt about it, but I think through communication, you can understand what happened, what is going on. I don’t like to be left in the dust.”

Darcey revealed she hoped they could fix their issues, but the couple failed to come to an understanding. “So, when you’re in a relationship, you just want to know exactly what’s going on. I was open to see what he had to say, I just didn’t want to feel confused about where we were in the relationship, and what I meant to him,” she explained.

“Do you love me? Are we together? You know, just be honest. I shouldn’t have to wait to see if you’re ready for a relationship or not.”

“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC.