‘A Certain Scientific Railgun T’ Episode 13 Delayed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Episode 13 titled “System” will not air on Friday, (April 24). The official website of “A Certain Scientific Railgun T” released a statement to announce the delay due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“A Certain Scientific Railgun T” episode 13 is delayed and episode 12 will re-telecast on that date. The team will announce the new airdate in the future.

According to Anime News Network, “A Certain Scientific Railgun T” postponed episode 7 in February. The team stated that the coronavirus pandemic affected the production schedule and they had to delay the episode.

Meanwhile, “A Certain Scientific Railgun T” episode 13 preview trailer is out and looks like Kamijou Touma and Sogiita Gunha continue to battle Mikoto.

In episode 12, Mikoto has transformed into a strange shape and her form keeps changing. With this dynamic form, her power has also increased. Kamijou and Sogiita are trying their best to stop her. However, due to the Misaka waves, Mikoto is getting powerful.

Meanwhile, Shokuhou Misaki is following Kihara Gensei. Shokuhou wants to know what is Kihara after. She is also confused about the puppet that tried to capture her, rather than kill her. Kihara likely wants to extract intel from her. She thinks that he wants the limiter release code for Exterior.

Elsewhere, Kihara knows that Shokuhou is the cautious sort as she has not left clues on how to unlock the limiter on Exterior.

None of the major function codes for Exterior remain on any external memory. It is all stored in her brain alone. And the only way to defend is covertness.

Shokuhou manages to trap Kihara and release sleeping gas. However, to her surprise, Kihara uses his Multiskills to get out of the trap. He explains that he has secured the powers of people he kidnapped. Towards the end of the episode, Kihara manages to extract the codes from her.