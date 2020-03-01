A constitutional referendum to close the wounds of Chile

When the streets of Chile still smoke – last weekend the replica of the protests arrived at the Viña del Mar Song Festival – the country faces a few decisive months. This week launched the campaign for the plebiscite in which Chileans will decide whether or not to replace the current Constitution, approved during the Pinochet dictatorship, in 1980, that some sectors consider the origin of the country’s inequalities.

This referendum, which will be voted on April 26, was, together with the implementation of a “New social agenda”, the main measure adopted by President Sebastián Piñera, with the consensus of the main political parties, to quell the protests and recover the social pact. A social pact broken last October by protests, extremely violent, against the rise in subway rates. The measure, despite its early withdrawal by the Government, brought up the underground discomfort that was beating in Chilean society. The mobilizations multiplied throughout the country during the following months, leaving more than thirty dead, thousands injured and detained and a very deteriorated image of Chile due to allegations of abuse of force and violation of human rights. They also hit the economy hard, which suffered significant losses (the country had to give up hosting the Climate Summit, CO25, which was finally held in Madrid).

Almost six months after 18-O, Chile faces four major challenges, Cristian Pizarro, advisor to the Chilean newspaper El Mercurio, tells ABC. «The first is to recover the social pact in the country, which has been broken in these months. Without that element no country can move forward; the second, to recover the public order: the violence has been installed with great force in the last months, and as long as that is not eradicated it will be very complex the exit of this ».

Generalized disorder

Pizarro, visiting Madrid, believes that the violent people behind the protests, “who are a minority but have a great capacity to generate violence and harm by achieving media coverage,” are not going to calm down either with a new Constitution or With the social agenda. «They look for a generalized disorder of the country. Somehow they are challenging authority. The measures that are being taken point to the moderate sectors of society, which constitute the majority ».

The third challenge that the country must face is this plebiscite, the first since 1989, when it voted in favor of a series of changes to the Constitution of the 80’s and that were those that allowed the transition. With two months ahead of the campaign, which is likely to revive social tension, the approval of a new text has, so far, 67% support, compared to 27% who are against it, according to the consultancy Cadem. «The Approval option began with a very high approval, however the rejection of a new Constitution has been growing, mainly due to the violence and disorder that still exists in the country. Those who have said that they support the rejection – he points out -, do so by looking for a series of reforms on the current text, which they do not consider contains very salvageable elements that have allowed the development of the country, but that certainly requires changes without having to start from zero ».

Those who approve a new Constitution must also decide “if they want the new text to be prepared by a constituent assembly, chosen entirely by citizens; or to be prepared by a mixed assembly, elected by citizens and parliamentarians ».

Regardless of the option that wins, Pizarro sees with some concern the expectations that the formulation of a new Magna Carta is generating among the Chilean population, «it is believed that this new text will solve the problems of this crisis. The Constitutions are great rules of the game within which public policies and government programs that they prefer, through elections, should be generated. The citizen will not notice an immediate change, and may not see their expectations fulfilled. This could lead to new discomforts and eventual outbursts because people will think that they have cheated. Everyone must be responsible for regulating these expectations ».

The last challenge facing Chile has to do «with the issues of inequality and inclusion – something that started more than 30 years ago – that are at the base of this crisis. The country cannot ignore these issues, ”he emphasizes. In that sense, the Government of President Piñera has placed a social agenda on the table, whose main measures are the reform of the pension system. «Before the protests there was a proposal that was later modified, due to the conflict, with a much more beneficial regulation for people today».

The “New social agenda”, promoted by Piñera five days after the outbreak of protests, includes social issues – pensions, health, price of medicines, a guaranteed minimum income – and politicians – reduction of parliamentarians, diets and re-election mandates -. «These last aspects, make up a kind of agenda, anti-abuse and privileges that is very important to succeed.

One of the problems with which this social agenda was born is that it requires an increase in funds by the Government at a time when the country has suffered significant economic losses – it is estimated at more than $ 3.3 billion. Chile also faces a significant decrease in its economic growth. The 3% provided by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last October has been reduced to 0.9%. “The government has already said that it had to make adjustments in the fiscal wallet, and it is in a very deep savings plan,” says Pizarro.

President Piñera, whose popularity index is around 10%, acknowledged last January, before a group of businessmen, that “without economic growth, there is no sustainable social agenda.” For this reason, Congress approved this week the tax modernization law, which according to the Chilean president is “more efficient, equitable and gives legal certainty”, and that will favor “economic growth”, creating employment. «I am convinced that despite all the difficulties presented, Chile has enough political and social capital to overcome these challenges. We have gone through worse crises and we have successfully raffled them. I am optimistic about the future of my country, ”concluded Pizarro. .