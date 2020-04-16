A friend recommends: Dundalk’s Brian Gartland on ‘City of God’ and his local hero’s autobiography

WHAT PEOPLE DO with their so-called free time has changed drastically over the past five weeks since restrictions on our personal freedoms began to be implemented in a bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Streaming services, television, books, podcasts and other forms of entertainment have become especially important during those free moments to ourselves, or those alongside family, that each of us needs now more than ever.

But many of us will also waste time searching for ‘the perfect watch’, or find ourselves so overwhelmed by the plethora of options that it becomes difficult to actually start reading one book in particular. ‘What if it’s not the right one?’ So, The42.ie and TheJournal.ie have teamed up and are reaching out to some familiar names for dependable recommendations to be shared with you all. Today’s tips come from Dundalk captain and League of Ireland legend Brian Gartland.



Gartland applauds Dundalk supporters at Oriel Park.



Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BRIAN GARTLAND

I wanted to recommend something some may not have seen, so I’ve chosen the movie ‘City of God’. It’s set in the favelas in 1970s Rio De Janeiro and based on real events following two young lads. Also, it’s subtitled, so it makes you put down the phone and pay attention.

I’d recommend ‘Entourage’ as a good TV series. It’s easy-going, funny, and the episodes are short. Mark Wahlberg is one of the producers, and the series is said to be loosely based his experiences as an up-and-coming film star. It’s about an actor from Queens who brings his mates with him as he becomes a superstar. All the shit they get into follows! There are some great guest appearances throughout from some of the biggest celebrities in showbiz and sport. Deadly.

If you are looking for a good book, I really enjoyed Jim Stynes’ ‘My Journey’. Jim was a local hero in my area along with his brother Brian (Ballyboden St Enda’s GFC & Dublin).

Jim was successful in the AFL with Melbourne, becoming the only foreign player to ever win the Brownlow Medal (Player of the Year) and he had the record for most consecutive appearances. His story, though, is not just about life on the pitch. Brave, inspiring and tearful, Jim’s autobiography is a must-read.

“The difference between great players & good players is how they respond in times of adversity.” Jim was one of the greats, as both a player and person.

If you like sports documentaries, I can’t wait for the upcoming 10-part ESPN series on one of the worlds greatest ever athletes, Michael Jordan.

I played basketball from the age of five or six so he was a constant hero for me. He just had ridiculous talent. I’ve been waiting a year in anticipation for this and the good news is it has been brought forward to be released on 19 April now!

Finally, I’d recommend ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’. You can’t not love Peter Crouch and his sense of humour. The podcast also provides straight-up insight into Premier League lives and training grounds with no bullshit and there are lots of laughs, which is exactly what’s needed right now.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!