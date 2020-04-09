A garden marathon and a trim for Cristiano – what…

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – plus find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 4.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith and other members of Team GB’s women’s 4x100m relay team have taken part in the #DontRushChallenge on Instagram to help raise £15,000 for the NHS. Asher-Smith is joined by fellow sprinters Daryll Neita, Jodie Williams, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Asha Philip, Ashleigh Nelson, Desiree Henry and Bianca Williams showcasing their medals.

Football

A special moment to connect with Tayla, one of the many #NHS heroes and a true Spurs fan 🙌 Thanks to @Sportbible for getting us in touch! https://t.co/vooBtMMCcj — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) April 3, 2020

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld surprised NHS worker and Spurs super fan Tayla Porter with a video call. Porter had already gone viral after a clip emerged of her neighbours cheering her off to work last week and she was made to feel even more loved when her favourite defender got in touch.

Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha on the importance of community in the current Coronavirus pandemic, supporting our health services and the launch of Gift of a Wish 2020 on his late father’s birthday… — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 4, 2020

Leicester relaunched their Gift of a Wish campaign, allocating funds to causes who work with people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The programme, run by the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation, invited local causes to apply for grants.

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in an open letter: “We are acutely aware that there are a huge number of worthy causes of all sizes within Leicestershire communities, for whom the pandemic both demonstrates their immeasurable value, yet threatens their very existence.

“It is with this in mind that today, on what would have been my beloved father’s birthday, the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation is relaunching the Gift of a Wish programme for 2020, making funds available to causes in Leicestershire to apply for grants to support valuable work in the community.”

Whether you’ve missed it, or want to check it out again, here’s the highlights video of our @Wolves player @DiogoJota18 vs @AVFCOfficial‘s @Ekonsa15 in a 8 goal charity match 🔥 All of this was for @AcornsHospice ❤️ also a huge thanks to @MikeyBurrows #wolvesesports #fifa20 pic.twitter.com/1I7JnGaxPN — Wolves eSports (@WolvesEsports) April 4, 2020

Wolves forward Diogo Jota got the better of Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa in a game of FIFA 20, with the online clash raising money for Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Official Statement: a donation from The Gordon and Jenny Singer Foundation 👉🏻 https://t.co/HZOqngJ74I Nota ufficiale: la donazione della The Gordon and Jenny Singer Foundation (TGJSF) all’IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele 👉🏻 https://t.co/SEa7l2L4mj pic.twitter.com/CLmf91TpMc — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 3, 2020

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has provided financial help to underprivileged families in his homeland.

The player’s representative, Michael Gorman, said on his Twitter account:

“Client @morelos2106 has pledged £75,000 to help underprivileged families in Colombia during the pandemic.

“Alfredo has donated over £300,000 to his @Fundacionalfre2 and other charitable groups in the past year. #ProyectoColombia”

AC Milan announced that the The Gordon and Jenny Singer Foundation had donated 100,000 US dollars (£81,500) towards the purchase of ventilators for the Italian National Health Service. The money is in addition to the club’s fundraising campaign for the emergency response arm of the Lombardy region’s government, which has so far raised around 500,000 euros (£440,000).

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo spent his latest day in lockdown by getting a haircut.

Havin’ a great birthday party today 😜 #StaySafeStayHome pic.twitter.com/Inr5rwinzQ — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) April 4, 2020

And his Juventus team-mate Sami Khedira celebrated his birthday by having dinner with… himself.

Rugby union

#ryansgardenmarathon is done!

Thank you to everyone who’s messaged and donated – you are all amazing and I couldn’t have done it without you x

To all those people within the NHS THANK YOU ❤️

To everyone the only limits you have are the ones you set yourself 💪👍🌈 pic.twitter.com/CXSkWlMGOc — Ryan Jones (@RyanJonesOnline) April 4, 2020

Former Wales captain and Wales Rugby Union head of performance Ryan Jones completed a full marathon around his garden, raising more than £5000 for Swansea Bay NHS.

Here’s an idea. If you have an elderly family member in isolation, who is a rugby fan, ask who they would most like a message from. Will pick best option and take up the challenge of seeing if I can get the video done? Worth a go? — Will Carling (@willcarling) April 4, 2020

Former England captain Will Carling is hoping to make a difference in the lives of elderly rugby fans who are in isolation during the lockdown by trying to set up calls from rugby stars.