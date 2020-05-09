A lone koala finally solves the mystery of how the cuddly marsupials drink water

A wildlife mystery which has confounded scientists for years has finally been solved, after koalas were filmed drinking water in the wild for the first time.

Experts did not know how drank water and scientists were baffled as to whether they absorbed water through leaves or climbed down to use watering holes.

But a wild koala spotted on a White Box tree during a rainstorm in the Liverpool Plains, NSW, has finally provided the answer after it was filmed happily licking a tree trunk.

The cuddly creatures were filmed drinking by licking water as it ran down smooth tree trunks as it rained, in what was described as an ‘exciting’ discovery.

Scientists said it proves why deforestation is among the most damaging activities for koalas’ dwindling population, as they need trees for water and food.

‘For a long time, we thought koalas didn’t need to drink much at all,’ Dr Valentina Mella, from the University of Sydney’s School of Life and Environmental Sciences, said.

‘Because they gained the majority of the water they need to survive in the gum leaves they feed on.

‘But now we have observed them licking water from tree trunks. This significantly alters our understanding of how koalas gain water in the wild. It is very exciting.’

It is hoped the new information could help conservationists protect the beloved koala, whose numbers are in serious decline.

The Australian Koala Foundation estimates that there are less than 100,000 Koalas left in the wild, possibly as few as 43,000.

Several rainfall deficits, blistering temperatures and the recent bushfires have all contributed to their declining population, as well as dog attacks and habitat destruction.

Koalas experience severe heat-stress and die on mass in prolonged hot and dry conditions, spending more time drinking from artificial water stations if rain is scarce.

‘This type of drinking behaviour – licking tree trunks – relies on koalas being able to experience regular rainfall to access free water,’ Dr Mella added.

‘It indicates that they may suffer serious detrimental effects if lack of rain compromises their ability to access free water.

‘We know koalas use trees for all their main needs, including feeding, sheltering and resting.

‘This study shows that koalas rely on trees also to access free water and highlights the importance of retaining trees for the conservation of the species.’

Each day, wild koalas eat around 510 grams of fresh succulent eucalyptus leaves.

The water in the foliage they feed on is believed to contribute about three quarters of their water intake in both summer and winter.

In captivity, koalas have been observed to drink water, but this behaviour has often been considered unusual and attributed to disease or to severe heat stress.

Some reports suggested that koalas in the wild drink from waterholes in summer when temperatures exceed 40C.

Koalas have also been observed approaching humans to access water in bottles, gardens and swimming pools during drought and after fire.

For the landmark study, Dr Mella collated observations of koalas drinking in the wild between 2006 and 2019.

The koalas were observed at the You Yangs Regional Park in Victoria and the Liverpool Plains in NSW.

There were 44 observations of free ranging koalas licking water running down a tree trunk during or immediately after rain in the You Yangs Regional Park.

The other two observations of koala drinking behaviour were recorded between the towns of Gunnedah and Mullaley, in the Liverpool Plains.

One was an adult female, with a joey, who drank profusely and uninterruptedly for 15 minutes. The other was an adult male who drank at a steady pace for 34 minutes.

‘As koalas are nocturnal animals and observation of their behaviour rarely occurs during heavy rainfall, it is likely that their drinking behaviour has gone largely unnoticed and has therefore been underestimated in the past,’ Dr Mella said.

‘Our observations probably only represent a minority of the drinking that normally takes place in trees during rainfall.’

It comes after vets urged animal rescuers to stop giving koalas water from bottles after a little orphan ‘drowned to death’.

Several heart-warming posts emerged on social media during the bushfires showing people saving thirsty koalas from wildfires.

But what appeared to be aan act of kindness proved fatal for one little koala – who drowned after ingesting an unnatural amount of water.

Animalia Wildlife Shelter revealed the tragic plight of a koala called Arnie, who they rescued from the fires in Victoria’s East Gippsland.

The shelter wrote on Facebook: ‘They were just trying to help. They didn’t know that it is dangerous for Koala’s to drink this way.

‘They didn’t know that when a koala holds it head up and takes in too much water, it can easily get in to their lungs and cause aspiration pneumonia, which is usually fatal.

‘This is exactly what happened to little Arnie. ‘Despite a mammoth rescue effort involving all three emergency services and wildlife rescuers he died… more specifically he drowned.’