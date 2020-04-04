‘A Million Little Things’ Season 2, Episode 19 Synopsis: What Happens In ‘ ‘Til Death Do Us Part?’

The mystery surrounding Eddie and his past may finally get him the answers he seeks—but could also change all of the future plans he has with Katherine on the Season Two finale of “A Million Little Things.”

Since his dream that indicated something had happened at the lake house he went to as a teen surfaced, Eddie (David Giuntoli) did learn from his sister Lindsay (Sprague Grayden) that he was the last person to see his friend, Alex, alive, before she seemingly drowned in the lake the last summer they were there. Since then on the ABC soap, the siblings traveled up there for answers but were turned away by Alex’s father. Now, with his vow renewal with Katherine (Grace Park) arriving, he may finally get the answers he seeks—even though they could change everything about his future plans.

“Eddie learns more about his involvement in the mysterious lake accident,” a synopsis for Season 2, Episode 19, “’Til Death Do Us Part” reads.

Meanwhile, he won’t be the only one dealing with a potential life-altering crisis, as Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) get closer to becoming parents with Eve’s (Eboney Wilson) due date approaching—but a preview clip for the episode (see above), indicates the pair could see their dreams for adoption painfully dashed at the last minute.

However, there will also be new issues that arrive for Gary (James Roday), who has finally started to move on from his relationship with Maggie (Allison Miller). However, as she prepares to leave the country and head to Oxford, she will drop a bomb on her former boyfriend.

“Gary I don’t want my life without you,” she says in the clip. “I have to tell you that…I love you.”

“A Million Little Things” airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.