‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

“A Million Little Things” Season 2 came to a dramatic close on Thursday night, and now, fans are going to have to sit tight and wait for answers when it comes to what happens next on the ABC show.

Things are certainly up in the air for the drama series in more ways than one, but here’s everything we know so far.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 19, “’Til Death Do Us Part” are discussed below.

Season 3 Has Not Been Confirmed

Fans are likely hopeful that they’ll be seeing the show on ABC’s Fall lineup later this year as they seek answers to everything that unfolded in the Season 2 Finale, but the series actually has not yet been renewed. Ratings have been steady though, so fans shouldn’t be too worried, as the show likely will score a renewal when networks make their official announcements in May.

Eddie May Be Gone For Good

After Eddie (David Giuntoli) decided to finally bring Katherine (Grace Park) in the loop about what was going on with him and even showed immense growth by changing his mind about drinking, the unthinkable happened and he was hit by a truck as he started to head home to her. The series started with one of the main characters literally dying, so it isn’t entirely out of a realm of possibility to think that another death is on the horizon.

Of course, creator DJ Nash isn’t revealing anything yet but did tease to Deadline that whether Eddie lives or dies, it’s going to be a life-altering moment for his wife and son, Theo (Tristan Byon).

“He was hit by the car, and, what I’ve said about this is, I’m not confirming whether he’s dead or alive. I will say that Katherine and Theo’s life will never be the same,” he said.

Someone We Know Caused His Accident

As for who hit Eddie, Nash did tell Deadline that the person responsible for the accident was someone we had seen before. Depending on where the bar actually is, the obvious guesses likely fall on someone like Colleen () or her father, who wanted Eddie to stop digging into the truth about what happened on the lake.

Of course, the show has never been about the obvious answer or reveal, so while the tease that we’ve seen the person before could be a hint at someone more obvious, it’s also likely someone who seems completely inconsequential—like perhaps the old man Eddie saw at the bar who made him come to his decision. Viewers did see him take a shot and stumble into Eddie as he walked off—perhaps he is the one behind the wheel of the truck?

Rome And Regina Won’t Be The Same

As for the other big reveal in the finale—Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) no longer becoming parents because Eve (Ebboney Wilson) changed her mind and decided to raise her son on her own—the show’s core couple that has made it through so much is definitely going to struggle after this setback.

“I want us to watch this challenge that’s put, this test, because, with her being a survivor of child sexual assault, and with Rome dealing with his depression and his suicide attempt, those issues brought them together,” Nash said. “This is the first thing they’ve had to endure that threatens to pull them apart.”