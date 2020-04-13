A new app can help detect the coronavirus.

EPFL researchers have established

a synthetic intelligence-based system that can pay attention to your coughing and also indicate whether you have COVID-19. With the new Coughvid app, established by 5 researchers at EPFL’s Embedded Systems Laboratory (ESL), you can videotape your coughing on a smartphone as well as discover out whether you may have COVID-19. Just how can a smartphone application find the new coronavirus? “According to the World Health Organization, 67.7% of individuals who have the infection existing with a dry cough– generating no mucus– instead of the wet cough regular of a cool or allergic reaction,” claims David Atienza, a teacher at EPFL’s School of Engineering who is likewise the head of ESL as well as a member of the Coughvid development group. The app is still being established as well as will be launched in the next couple of weeks.

Free and also anonymous

As soon as the app is available, individuals will just need to install it as well as tape their coughing– the results will certainly appear instantly. “We wanted to establish a trusted, easy-to-use system that could be released for large-scale testing,” claims Atienza. “It’s an alternative to standard examinations.” In addition to being simple to utilize, the app has the advantage of being non-invasive, confidential and totally free. “The app has a 70% accuracy price,” he adds. “That said, individuals that assume they may have the illness ought to still go see their medical professional. Coughvid is not a replacement for a medical examination.”

Utilizing synthetic intelligence to aid individuals

Coughvid uses expert system to compare various sorts of coughings based upon their noise. “The suggestion is not brand-new. Doctors already pay attention to their patients’ coughs to diagnose whooping cough, bronchial asthma and pneumonia,” states Atienza.

Currently his team is accumulating as much information as feasible to train the application to identify between the coughings of people with COVID-19, healthy individuals, and people with various other kinds of respiratory system conditions. “We’ll launch the application once we’ve accumulated enough information. It might take a few even more weeks,” says Atienza. In the meanwhile, COVID-19 individuals who wish to add to the advancement work can record their cough at https://coughvid.epfl.ch/ or on the Coughvid mobile app.