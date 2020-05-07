A third of people arriving into Ireland have not disclosed quarantine details to officials

THE DEPARTMENT OF Justice has said that 33% of people coming into Ireland have not shared details of where they will be quarantining despite requests to do so.

Passengers arriving by plane or ferry are requested to self-isolate for 14 days. They are provided with an information leaflet explaining the request and with a form to complete setting out their contact details and where they will self-isolate.

This is called an Irish public health passenger locator form.

The department said that for the period of 28 April to 3 May, the average rate of compliance with the Passenger Locator Form by passengers at Dublin Airport was 66% with 1279 forms being completed out of a total of 1950 arrivals.

The department said that there is a limited number of exempt categories of passengers, for example, supply chain workers such as pilots, hauliers or maritime crew members, or passengers who are transiting en route to another jurisdiction including Northern Ireland.

Those who have not returned their details are contacted by phone and are asked if they are self-isolating.

The first calls are made two days after passengers have arrived into the State. For any passengers staying in the State for up to 14 days or more, a second call will be made on day 10 to ensure they are still residing at the address provided and self-isolating.

A department statement reads: “Due to this structure there is no data yet available for the 02/05/2020 or 03/05/2020. For the period 28/04/2020 to 01/05/2020 inclusive, 406 calls out of 637 made by the Border Management Unit were answered – a success rate of 64%. Over 99% of passengers who answered calls confirmed self-isolation.

“During the period 28 April – 30 April 2020 for Dublin Port, 88% of passengers were exempt from the requirement to self-isolate. 97 calls were made by the Border Management Unit with a success rate of 74% for calls answered. All passengers who answered calls reported they were self-isolating.”

Those who did not answer initially were contacted again.