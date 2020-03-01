A total of 21 fires in 17 councils keep Asturias on alert

At this time the Principality of Asturias counts a total of 21 forest fires in 17 councils of the region of which 18 remain in the active phase and 3 controlled.

The councils with active fires are Amieva two, Cabrales two, Cangas de Ons one, Grade one, Firewood one, Llanes one, Morcn one, Oviedo one, Parres one, Peamellera Alta one, Peamellera Baja one, Ribadedeva one, Siero one, Overwhelming 3. To this list are added, in a control situation, the three fires located one in Ons (Benia de Ons), another in Tineo (Besapie) and the third in Valds in Ovienes.

At this time they continue to work intensively in the operation of extinction, SEPA Firefighters, forestry companies, Guardado del Medio Natural del Principado and the Forest Fire Reinforcement Brigade based in the Tineo Park.

In the Emergency Coordination Center of 112 Asturias, from the activation in the emergency phase of the plan until 8 pm, a total of 981 calls, about 200 above the usual average for this same time slot.

The Minister of the Presidency, Rita Camblor, declared, at 12:53 p.m., the step into the emergency phase in SITUACIN 0, of the Plan of Forest Fires of the Principality of Asturias (INFOPA) due to the proliferation of forest fires and the presence of winds of south component that hindered the extinction.

This situation, the lowest of the four contemplated by the plan, is caused by the existence of one or more simultaneous forest fires that can be controlled with the means and resources assigned to the plan.

It should be remembered that INFOPA remains activated in the alert phase, prior to the emergency, since last January 15. This plan is activated automatically, annually, coinciding with the few of high and medium danger that in Asturias correspond, respectively, with the periods between January 15 and April 30 and between July 15 and 15 October.