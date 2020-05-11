Aboriginal groups want more virus support

Hundreds of organisations are demanding an urgent injection of government funding for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

An open letter from more than 200 groups has warned years of government neglect have left indigenous communities at grave risk.

“To date, we are aware that many of their calls for critical support continue to go unanswered,” their letter said.

“It is a national responsibility to urgently respond to the calls from community organisations.”

The signatories, including legal and Aboriginal rights groups, want emergency funding released to help remote communities secure medical staff, supplies and coronavirus tests.

They want the government to urgently send more food after panic buying in big cities saw goods dry up before reaching the bush.

They’ve also called for accommodation to be made available to help people isolate, and clearer public messaging on the virus.

“Successive Australian governments have failed to meet national targets that would save lives, and have left Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus crisis,” they said.

The letter points to the disease burden of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, which is 2.3 times higher than non-indigenous people, leaving them harder hit by chronic disease.

“There are now 17 confirmed cases in the Kimberley, including health workers, and the rate of infection is almost double the national rates,” the letter said.

“This is extremely concerning for a region where over half the population is Aboriginal – an outbreak here would be devastating.”

The organisations want more to be done to prevent black deaths in custody, with high prison rates compounding the risk of catching the virus.

“Police need to use diversion and communications rather than arresting people and using heavy-handed fines.”