Abortion provider fears a ‘storm brewing’

One of Australia’s leading abortion providers is bracing for a surge in cases when the coronavirus lockdown lifts.

Marie Stopes Australia warns confusion over travel restrictions and financial pressures is seeing people delay terminations.

Managing director Jamal Hakim told AAP people in regional areas or disadvantaged communities were likely to suffer most.

“We can just see a storm brewing,” Mr Hakim said.

“We’re seeing it across the entire sector in health that people aren’t attending essential services.”

He said Marie Stopes had also been unable to fly teams into regional areas across the country due to the travel restrictions.

Marie Stopes’ situation report says surgery restrictions forced it to cancel some wait lists, or limit the maximum terms of pregnancy it could provide abortions for.

There was a struggle to secure personal protective equipment and clinics had to reduce capacity due to physical distancing measures.

Mr Hakim said the elective surgery restrictions also meant Marie Stopes had to limit contraceptive services.

He said there needed to be easier access to contraceptive services, with the organisation recommending emergency departments provide emergency contraceptive pills or contraceptive devices.

“A lot of us have lost agency during COVID-19 as a way to ensure that we tackle this public health crisis,” Mr Hakim said.

Family Planning Tasmania chief executive Cedric Manen said the recent coronavirus outbreak in the state’s northwest meant there were no surgical terminations available in the region.

“We’ve been advocating to the government, particularly during the times of coronavirus, to improve access through the hospital systems in Launceston,” Mr Manen told AAP.

“They’re still urging people in the north of the state to travel down to Hobart … which again exposes them to a whole range of different risks.”

His own clinics, which provided medical abortions and sexual health services, was now under strain from demand for telehealth services.

But he said while hiring more administration and support staff could meet some of the demand, the clinic could not afford the extra costs.

Both Mr Manen and Mr Hakim were concerned the patchwork of laws on abortion would be the biggest concern in the post-lockdown period.

“It’s a postcode lottery still in Australia, because of the different laws,” Mr Hakim said.