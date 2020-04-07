Accused baby killer fronts court

A man accused of killing a baby boy has faced court in Melbourne.

Melton man David Craig Tobin is charged with one count of child homicide over the death of a one-month-old baby in November 2017.

He appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Saturday dressed in a black T-Shirt.

The 45-year-old allegedly killed the boy at Gisborne but details of the alleged victim were not aired in court.

The man’s defence lawyer told the court it was his first time in custody and made no application for bail.

Tobin will return to court for a committal mention in June.