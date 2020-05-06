Accused drug mule charged over import

An accused cocaine drug mule has been charged over the importation of more than six kilograms of the illegal drug to Australia.

The 23-year-old Elwood man faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday over charges of importing a commercial quantity of cocaine and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The Australian Border Force allegedly detected cocaine 14 times at the Melbourne International Gateway Facility, where mail is screened.

It follows a search warrant executed in Elwood on Tuesday as part of a joint investigation with Victoria Police, Australian Border Force, Australian Federal Police and the Home Affairs Department.

The taskforce narrows in on the use of the international mail and air cargo systems for alleged criminal activity.

“To be able to make these seizures with the assistance of the ABF and AFP is absolutely a win for the community,” Victoria Police Detective Acting Superintendent Craig Darlow said on Thursday.

“Not only can drugs destroy the lives of users, they can also destroy the lives of those attempting to profit from their sale, when they are inevitably caught.”

The accused is due to appear in court again on July 27.