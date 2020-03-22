ACT schools to close from Tuesday

ACT schools will close on Tuesday as teachers plan how to keep classes operating during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes as ACT Education Minister Yvette Berry said a case of COVID-19 had been identified as connected to Lyneham High School, forcing its closure on Monday.

The school is now seeking to identify and notify any people who have been in recent contact with the affected person, as well as organising a thorough clean of facilities.

Staff, students, parents and carers are not required to self-quarantine at home unless they have already been contacted directly by ACT Health.

But anyone who is unwell should stay at home.

All other ACT schools will be open on Monday but will start pupil-free days from Tuesday through to the school holidays.