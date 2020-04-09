Adam Levine Says Wife Behati ‘Not Ready’ For Family Expansion After Sparking Pregnancy Rumors

Adam Levine has opened up on how his wife Behati Prinsloo has the upper hand when it comes to their family.

On Friday, the Maroon 5 frontman appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. During his guesting, Levine shared that when it comes to deciding whether to add more kids or not to their brood, his wife has the last word.

“No, she’s not currently pregnant,” Levine said. “I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she’d punch me in the [expletive] face, because she’s not ready. We’re good. We’ve got two kids.”

Levine and Prinsloo are already parents to two adorable children, Dusty, 3, and Gio, 2. Last month, the South African-born Namibian model sparked pregnancy rumors after she posted a black and white photo that appeared like an ultrasound. Those who saw the post congratulated the Victoria’s Secret Angel because they thought that she was expecting her third baby.

Prinsloo quickly set the record straight and explained the photo that she shared on the social media platform. It turned out that it was her daughter Dusty who uploaded it.

“Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol,” Prinsloo wrote on Instagram. “Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library i thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy it’s a close up of my black and white splatter sweat pants!”

When Prinsloo was expecting her second baby, she was craving for high-calorie foods. In fact, she shared a clip of Levine bringing her Fatburger fries and a milkshake. The model posted a snap of her yummy treat and praised her spouse in the caption by writing, “OMG I have the best husband.”

Prinsloo’s first delivery was smooth. She didn’t encounter any difficulties.

When Levine appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, he said that they were having another girl for their second baby. The singer also praised his wife for how she handled her pregnancies.

“She’s awesome. She’s like a champion of the world. She’s killing it,” Levine said.