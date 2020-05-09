ADF officers catch virus in Middle East

Five defence force officers who contracted coronavirus in the Middle East have been flown home to Australia.

Personnel serving in the region were tested after a number of local contractors became infected with the virus.

The five Australians are all asymptomatic.

Four returned to Australia on Friday morning on a routine defence force flight and were taken to Royal Darwin Hospital for assessment.

The fifth, who recently completed their deployment, previously returned to Australia and is currently in mandatory quarantine in Brisbane.

The Australian Defence Force says it decided to test personnel “after being notified that a number of locally engaged contractors had tested positive”.

It did not say exactly where the officers became infected.

“Defence will take all necessary measures in consultation with our Coalition partners, relevant host nations and Australian federal, state and territory governments to ensure ADF personnel receive the treatment and care required,” it said in a statement on Friday.