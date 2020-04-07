AEW’s Chris Jericho Praises The Undertaker, AJ Styles For ‘Tremendous’ Boneyard Match

This is one of the moments when real recognizes real.

He may be a part of a different promotion right now but that did not stop former Chris Jericho to give props to what his former stablemates in WWE as they are currently streaming Wrestlemania 36. The “grandest stage of them all” is supposed to be held in Tampa, FL and was expected to draw thousands in attendance but was moved to the WWE Performance Center due to the threat of the coronavirus.

The star of the rival promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) shared his thoughts about the main attraction of the Wrestlemania’s first streaming day which features The Undertaker and AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match on social media. Asked by a fan about his opinion on the off-site match, the frontman of the metal band Fozzy had nothing but admiration to the two wrestlers, saying that he loved what he saw after greeting them for a job well done.

The match went up to the trending topics ladder with The Undertaker defeating Styles with the latter being buried alive at the end. The persona of The Undertaker was in full-display as it started with him arriving at the site riding his motorcycle, reminiscent of his former image as the “American Badass” but to the tune of “Now That We’re Dead” by Metallica.

As rumors start to swirl about the taped Wrestlemania match being the final match of “The Deadman” before wrapping up his wrestling career, it will be unfair for him to end his career without his fans cheering him on just the same as how fellow WWE stars were amazed of how this match turned out.

And now, as well as the compliment from one of the rival promotion’s biggest stars.

The fans aren’t just amazed by the Boneyard Match but as well as the class act by Jericho despite being in a different position.