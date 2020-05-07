AFL Fremantle Dockers WAGS Lexi Mary Georgia Cummings and Liz Nolan at coronavirus lockdown party

23 SHARES Share Tweet

Fremantle Dockers players Luke Ryan, Jason Carter and Michael Frederick threw a house party along with three glamorous blonde women and a male friend.

Police are now investigating the group of seven for potentially breaching coronavirus lockdown restrictions with their party in Perth on Sunday night.

The three women at the centre of the party were Carter’s girlfriend Georgia Cummings, Rory Lobb’s girlfriend Lexi Mary and Perth socialite Liz Nolan.

Ms Nolan was the one who unintentionally leaked the house party by posting videos to her Instagram stories.

The socialite is known in AFL circles, having previously attended the West Coast Eagle’s John Worsfold medal ceremony.

In a video posted by Ms Nolan, Carter’s girlfriend Georgia Cummings was seen dancing as her boyfriend played Sean Paul’s ‘Get Busy’ from the DJ decks.

Carter and Ms Cummings went public with their relationship in March last year, the same year he played his first two senior games.

Ms Cummings is a nurse who works for aged care organisation Baptistcare in WA.

Dancing alongside Ms Cummings was Lexi Mary, the glamorous girlfriend of another Fremantle player Rory Lobb.

It is not suggested Lobb was in attendance at the gathering.

Ms Mary’s relationship status is still set to single on Facebook, suggesting she and Lobb aren’t ‘official’ yet.

Since news of the house party broke on Wednesday, all three women have since set their popular Instagram accounts to private.

In the video, players Luke Ryan and Michael Frederick were seen in a video sitting on a couch drinking beers, alongside a friend.

Ryan emerged as a star of Fremantle’s side in 2019, with his breakout season landing him a three-year contract extension.

A star at junior level, Carter played two senior games in 2019 – his first season in the league.

Frederick has only been in the AFL system for six months after being selected in last year’s draft with pick 61 by Fremantle.ime.

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, a Fremantle Football Club spokesperson said it was investigating the incident.

‘We have been made aware of a video of a small gathering of people at a home on Sunday night, including three Fremantle players,’ the statement said.

‘We are in the process of speaking to the players involved and gathering all the relevant details and information.

‘Once that is completed, the club will be in a position to comment further.’

On Wednesday night, it was revealed that WA Police had launched an investigation.

The party is believed to have taken place on Sunday before tough social distancing restrictions in WA were eased on Monday.

Now, groups of up to 10 people are able to gather at one time.

Up until Sunday only two people could gather at one time, unless they were all from the same household.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook said it was important that everyone continued to be vigilant when it comes to COVID-19, no matter their status within society.

‘This underpins the importance that this is a community effort,’ Mr Cook said.

‘If people flout the rules and regulations, if they don’t have the social distancing and personal hygiene, we will have to fall back to a position where we could place further restrictions back on.

‘It’s important for everyone to make the effort… we need everyone to be a part of this process, whether you’re a celebrity sports person… we all have a role to play.’

The AFL is yet to announce its planned competition restart date, with league bosses still considering the most appropriate format to finish off the season.

One of the options that has been touted by AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan is a ‘hub’ set up, where by players would stay in hotels and play a series of games in one location.

However concerns have been raised over the ability of players to adhere to the strict rules and quarantine conditions that would be required under these circumstances.

There have been similar fears raised in the NRL, after four stars were caught flouting COVID-19 restrictions in NSW over the weekend.

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr were slapped with $50,000 fines for going away on a 12-man camping trip to the NSW mid north coast.

Mitchell and Addo-Carr have also been charged with firearms offences after a police investigation into the camping trip and will face court at a later date.

Newcastle player Tyronne Roberts-Davis, who was on the trip with them, was hit with a $10,000 fine by the NRL.

On Tuesday afternoon photos emerged of Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary with a group of girls inside his family home.

The photos triggered criticism and a slapdown from league bosses, who are trying to get the season re-started despite COVID-19 health fears.

Wanting to clear his name, Cleary faced cameras on Tuesday and explained the girls in the photo were his sister’s friends and he had ‘no idea’ the photo had been taken.

The NSW Origin star apologised to his father who is the Panther’s coach, and said he felt ‘sick’ after telling him.

‘I explained the situation to him and he said you shouldn’t have done that,’ Cleary, 22, told Nine News.

‘It was very hard, I had a sick feeling in my stomach the whole time. Not only is he my coach but my dad at the same time.’

Cleary was fined $10,000 by the NRL with 60 per cent suspended.

A video has since emerged on Tik Tok showing Cleary dancing with the same girls just moments earlier, casting doubt over his claims of being an innocent party.