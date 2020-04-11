AFP recruits break social distancing rules

Australian Federal Police recruits have been caught throwing a party at their residential college in Canberra amid strictly enforced social distancing rules.

The AFP confirmed the party was held on Friday night and an investigation is underway.

ACT Police said they attended a gathering at the AFP College on Friday and spoke with the people in attendance.

In a statement the AFP said it expected members to comply with the law and relevant health directions, and any breaches of these would be dealt with in line with AFP professional standards framework.

“Any identified alleged breaches in behaviour by AFP recruits will be deemed totally unacceptable and will be subject to disciplinary actions.”

All current residents of the AFP College are recruits in training, and are isolated as much as possible at the college and designated AFP training areas, an AFP spokesperson said.

Social distancing rules are being strictly enforced by police across the country in a bid to to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Australia’s confirmed coronavirus cases have reached 56,387 – an increase of 139 since Saturday.

So far 35 people have died, while it is estimated more than 2000 people have recovered.